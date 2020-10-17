Nato to drive alongside Mortara at Venturi

Norman Nato has been promoted to the race team at ROKiT Venturi Racing to replace the outgoing Felipe Massa.

It was announced that Massa would be leaving the team as soon as the checkered flag fell at the final race of the 2019-20 season in Berlin, after two mixed years at the team.

And having acted as the team’s reserve driver and taken part in two rookie tests for the team, Venturi chose to promote Nato to drive alongside Edorado Mortara for the upcoming season.

Speaking after the announcement, Nato spoke of his delight at being given a race seat having built ‘solid foundations’ as the team’s reserve driver.

Nato said, “I’ve been a part of the ROKiT Venturi Racing family since 2018, so to secure a full-time race seat with the team for Season 7 is a great step forward and I can’t wait to show what we can achieve together.

“Over the past two years, we have built very solid foundations and we share the same bright ambitions for the future.

“I would like to thank Susie [Wolff] and the team for believing in my abilities and giving me this opportunity to race in the FIA Formula E World Championship. I’m very excited to hit the ground running in Santiago this January.”

Nato most recently finished runner-up in the LMP1 category at the Le Mans 24 hours, driving alongside Bruno Senna and Gustavo Menezes.

The Frenchman has been competing in endurance racing since his stint in Formula 2 ended at the end of 2017, after he managed two race wins in three years in the series.

But Team Principal Susie Wolff said it was Nato’s commitment to his role as reserve and simulator driver that convinced them that he was deserving of a race seat for this season.

“As our Reserve Driver Norman has proven his ability at every available opportunity, not only showing speed during in-season testing but also demonstrating clear commitment to his role in our simulator,” Wolff said.

“The decision to promote him to a full time race seat is indicative of his contribution to the team so far – he has earned the opportunity to show us what he can do behind the wheel.”

Speaking ahead of his fourth season with the team, Edorado Mortara said he was excited to see what Venturi could achieve having made a strong start to the previous year.

Mortara commented, “We saw some real promise during the first few races of Season 6 and although the season didn’t finish the way we wanted it to, we’ve put a lot of work in since then and I know we’re all hungry to get back out on track.

“I’m really happy to welcome Norman to his new role with the team – he’s earned it and I’m looking forward to working more closely with him.”