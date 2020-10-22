Extreme EFormula 1

Nico Rosberg Creates Rosberg Xtreme Racing Team for 2021 Extreme E

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Extreme E

The all-electric off-road racing series Extreme E has announced another a brand new team – Rosberg Xtreme Racing – created by 2016 Formula 1 World Champion Nico Rosberg.

The team will be led by Rosberg himself, and it will be an evolution of Team Rosberg that was founded by his father Keke Rosberg. Keke became the first Finnish driver to win a world title in Formula 1 in 1982 and the Rosberg name has been one of the most recognisable in the world of motorsport since.

RXR are hoping to build on the success of Team Rosberg’s earlier campaigns in the German Touring Car Championship (DTM) series and Nico’s earlier Formula 1 career.

Since his stint in Formula 1, Nico has gone on to become an entrepreneur within the sustainable mobility industry and has also invested in shares in the Extreme E series.

By entering the championship, the RSR has extended its partnership with the leading eco catamaran manufacturer Sunreef Yachts and they will become the official partner for the team’s campaign next season.

Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

“We are thrilled to unveil Rosberg Xtreme Racing as the latest addition to Extreme E. The series represents an amazing opportunity to not only drive awareness but also inspire action in the fight against climate change – the single biggest threat to our planet today. Since retiring from F1 I have dedicated my career to sustainable technologies so to be able to combine these endeavours with my passion for racing is incredibly fulfilling.” Nico Rosberg said on the news.

Both RXR and Extreme E have also committed to educate and inspire the series’ audience to take action in the fight against climate change both globally as well as at the five locations they’ll race at next year.

“We are ecstatic to finally announce that Rosberg Xtreme Racing will be joining our line-up for the first season of Extreme E. We have been talking about this project for many months and we are thrilled he has chosen Extreme E for his formal return to motorsport as Founder and CEO of his own racing team. There is clearly a great synergy between Nico’s endeavours in the sustainability field and the aims of Extreme E so his team is a hugely welcomed addition to the series.” Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme E, added.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
Related posts
Formula 1

Ferrari Looking for Confirmation Development Programme ‘is on the right track’ - Cardile

By
3 Mins read
Ferrari are bringing more updates to its SF1000 to Portimão this weekend with the aim of bringing the team closer to the front of the field after a relatively disastrous 2020 to date by their standards.
Formula 1

Charles Leclerc on Portimão Challenge: “It’s a modern and interesting circuit”

By
1 Mins read
The Ferrari drivers are looking for further improvements this weekend at Portimão as they look to finish their lacklustre season on a relative high.
Formula 1

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen to Leave Haas F1 Team at end of 2020 Season

By
3 Mins read
Haas F1 Team will have a new driver duo for the 2021 season after both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen announced their departure.