Nico Rosberg Creates Rosberg Xtreme Racing Team for 2021 Extreme E

The all-electric off-road racing series Extreme E has announced another a brand new team – Rosberg Xtreme Racing – created by 2016 Formula 1 World Champion Nico Rosberg.

The team will be led by Rosberg himself, and it will be an evolution of Team Rosberg that was founded by his father Keke Rosberg. Keke became the first Finnish driver to win a world title in Formula 1 in 1982 and the Rosberg name has been one of the most recognisable in the world of motorsport since.

RXR are hoping to build on the success of Team Rosberg’s earlier campaigns in the German Touring Car Championship (DTM) series and Nico’s earlier Formula 1 career.

Since his stint in Formula 1, Nico has gone on to become an entrepreneur within the sustainable mobility industry and has also invested in shares in the Extreme E series.

By entering the championship, the RSR has extended its partnership with the leading eco catamaran manufacturer Sunreef Yachts and they will become the official partner for the team’s campaign next season.

Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

“We are thrilled to unveil Rosberg Xtreme Racing as the latest addition to Extreme E. The series represents an amazing opportunity to not only drive awareness but also inspire action in the fight against climate change – the single biggest threat to our planet today. Since retiring from F1 I have dedicated my career to sustainable technologies so to be able to combine these endeavours with my passion for racing is incredibly fulfilling.” Nico Rosberg said on the news.

Both RXR and Extreme E have also committed to educate and inspire the series’ audience to take action in the fight against climate change both globally as well as at the five locations they’ll race at next year.

“We are ecstatic to finally announce that Rosberg Xtreme Racing will be joining our line-up for the first season of Extreme E. We have been talking about this project for many months and we are thrilled he has chosen Extreme E for his formal return to motorsport as Founder and CEO of his own racing team. There is clearly a great synergy between Nico’s endeavours in the sustainability field and the aims of Extreme E so his team is a hugely welcomed addition to the series.” Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme E, added.