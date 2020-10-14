Nissan confirm Buemi and Rowland for 2020-21 season

Sebastien Buemi and Oliver Rowland have been confirmed at Nissan e.dams for the 2020-21 Formula E season.

Both had been expected to retain their seats after a solid performance last season that saw the team finish second in the teams’ championship.

Rowland in particular impressed in his second full season in the series, scoring points in eight out of the eleven races, and securing his maiden win in the penultimate race in Berlin.

Speaking after the announcement, Rowland acknowledged his strong form last season and promised to perform even better in the upcoming season.

“Season six was great for us as a team, but also for me personally,” Rowland said.

“I was thrilled to take my maiden win in Formula E with Nissan e.dams, after all the hard work and practice I put in to be more consistent.

“To confirm my seat with Nissan e.dams for the upcoming season, together with Seb, is another piece of good news. We’ll be back stronger than ever.”

2015-16 Formula E champion Buemi also welcomed the chance to continue with the team, and was happy with the opportunity to once again race with Rowland.

He commented, “I’m delighted to stay on with the team. We’ve achieved a lot together, and we had a great season six.

“Finishing second in the championship will help us maintain the momentum and the confidence we need to make us even more competitive. Having Oliver as my teammate again is great.

“We work very well together. I feel that with the experience and expertise we have across the team, we’re in a good place to pursue yet more success in Formula E.”

Nissan also confirmed that Mitsunori Takaboshi will continue as the team’s test and reserve driver for another year, with Jann Mardenborough remaining as their sim driver.

Global Motorsports Director for Nissan, Tommaso Volpe, said that the consistency in their driver line-up would help the team over the coming season.

“Seb and Oli have done a great job for us,” said Volpe. “We welcome the stability and consistency that retaining them brings to the team.

“We look forward to building on our previous successes.”