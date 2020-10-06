Pirelli’s Mario Isola: “I think it’s fair to say that we’re set for a race with many variables”

Pirelli Motorsport are treating this weekend’s Eifel Grand Prix at the Nürburgring as a brand-new venue, even though they have raced at the track in other championships.

The German circuit is hosting its first race since 2013 this weekend, and for Formula 1’s sole tyre manufacturer, it is their first visit to the track with modern-day turbo-hybrid Formula 1 machinery.

Mario Isola, the head of F1 and Car Racing at Pirelli, says any previous experience of the track in Formula 1 will be irrelevant at this time, and as such, they are being cautious with their tyre selection, bringing to the Nürburgring the C2, C3 and C4 varieties.

“The Nürburgring is practically an all-new venue for us, so we’ll be treating it as if we are coming there for the first time in Formula 1, although of course we remember it well and we have raced there many times in other championships,” said Isola.

“In order to ensure we have everything covered, we’re bringing the three tyres in the middle of our range, which are also well-suited to the varied demands of this track.”

With the race running unusually in October in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Isola says low temperatures and wet weather could play a big factor this weekend, and he believes the teams that are able to adapt quickest will prevail.

“Probably the biggest factor will be the weather, with low temperatures and rain quite likely at this time of year,” added Isola. “As a result, the teams might have to deal with some quite unusual circumstances, on a track that they aren’t particularly familiar with.

“So, this is a race that is likely to favour drivers and teams who are able to get to grips with new situations quickly. I think it’s fair to say that we’re set for a race with many variables, where we may even see all five types of tyre that we bring to the grand prix used over the course of the weekend.”