Rumours: Kubica or Rossi Set for M-Sport Ford Appearance at ACI Rally Monza?

It marks the end of this year’s FIA World Rally Championship between December 4-6 and the season finale will take place at the recently announced ACI Rally Monza.

ACI Rally Monza will be a rally where we could potentially see several famous names from other motorsport series take part if previous editions of the event are anything to go by. These could include both Valentino Rossi and Robert Kubica, who could both potentially drive the third M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Fiesta WRC alongside Esapekka Lappi and Teemu Suninen.

Moto GP legend Rossi has driven the rally in Monza several times before for the UK based team in both the Focus and Fiesta model.

He even drove for the team on Wales Rally GB in 2008, although Rossi announced in Italian media immediately after the bid for the event to be included in the WRC calendar was submitted that he wasn’t planning an outing on the rally, although M-Sport could potentially try to change his plans.

If they do not succeed in recruiting Rossi, it could be Kubica who makes an appearance. In both 2014 and 2015, the Polish Formula 1 star drove for M-Sport in the WRC with the Fiesta RS WRC before making one appearance for the team a year later at Rallye Monte Carlo. This season he has moved to DTM, driving for BMW after making a one-year return to Formula One in 2019 for Williams.