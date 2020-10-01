Schumacher, Illot and Schwartzman to get Free Practice runs

Current Formula 2 drivers Mick Schumacher, Callum Illot and Robert Schwartzman will all get a chance to be in a Formula 1 car for a Free Practice session.

The three drivers are considered three of the best in Scuderia Ferrari’s Driver Academy.

Schumacher and Illot will have their session at the same race weekend. They will be at the Eifel Grand Prix at Nürburgring. Schumacher will be in an Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and Illot will be in a Haas F1 Team car in Free Practice 1.

Schwartzman will have to wait until the final race weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix before he gets his run out.

Laurent Mekies FDA Director & Scuderia Ferrari Sporting Director said: “We wanted to organise this test session so that our three best youngsters would be as well prepared as possible to tackle an event that will always be a special moment for them. It will be a chance to get to grips with a Formula 1 car, which is much more complicated than the car they are currently used to driving.

“I would like to thank Haas and Alfa Romeo Racing for offering Callum, Mick and Robert this opportunity. We believe strongly in our Academy, which has already proved its value, with Charles Leclerc, a driver on which the Scuderia can build its long term future.

“Callum, Mick and Robert have already proved their worth in the current Formula 2 season and this test is a further step in their education.”