Callum Ilott Given Alfa Romeo Testing Chance in Abu Dhabi Young Driver Test

Callum Ilott will make a welcome return to the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN team for the post-season Young Driver test at the Yas Marini Circuit.

The British racer, a contender for the 2020 FIA Formula 2 Championship, drove for Alfa Romeo in a test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya after the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix, and will again join the Hinwil-based team in Abu Dhabi.

Ilott was set to participate in a free practice session during the Eifel Grand Prix weekend at the Nürburgring earlier this year with the Haas F1 Team, only for the weather to prevent any kind of running. However, he will now get the chance to drive a Formula 1 car next month.

“I am really looking forward to being in the car again in Abu Dhabi and I am grateful to Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and the Ferrari Driver Academy for this opportunity,” said Ilott.

“Any chance to drive a Formula One car is important: it’s a way to grow my experience, not just in the cockpit, but also working with the team: the engineers and crew are among the best in the world and there is so much to learn from them, so I am going to make it count.”

Frédéric Vasseur, the Team Principal of Alfa Romeo, says Ilott is one of the ‘most promising’ drivers in junior formulae, and he says he deserves the opportunity to run with the team. He praised the young Briton for what he did when he ran with Alfa Romeo in 2019, and he is expecting a strong performance from him again in Abu Dhabi.

“Callum is one of the most promising young drivers coming through the ranks, as his performance in F2 has shown this year,” said Vasseur. “He was unlucky to miss out on a chance to show his ability last month, when FP1 was called off at the Nürburgring, so he thoroughly deserves his outing with the team in Abu Dhabi.

“His attitude and work ethic have left a very positive impression with the team when he tested with us last year and testing with him in Abu Dhabi is something we are really looking forward to.”