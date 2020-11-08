Ferrari Working On ‘Completely New Power Unit’ for 2021 – Mattia Binotto

Mattia Binotto admits Scuderia Ferrari have not had the best engine in Formula 1 in 2020, but work is well underway on a whole new power unit they hope to use for the 2021 season.

Binotto, the Team Principal of the Maranello-based squad, says the new engine has been designed within the regulations in place, with Ferrari having invested a lot of time and money in trying to improve their on-track performances.

Ferrari have endured a difficult 2020 season, scoring only two podium finishes with Charles Leclerc in the Austrian and British Grand Prix, with the team sitting only sixth in the Constructors’ Championship with four races remaining.

Binotto has revealed that the new engine has been shown to have good performance and reliability levels when dyno testing, although he knows they have to work around the limitations of what they can do on the dyno in order to hit the ground running with the power unit in 2021.

“We do not have currently the best engine,” said Binotto on Formula1.com. “I think that next year we will have a completely new power unit, that’s per regulations.

“As Ferrari, we have invested a lot in developing further the power unit for 2021, furthermore for 2022. The engine is running currently on the dyno, I think that the feedback on performance and reliability are very promising.

“We’ve got dyno limitations. That’s down to us somehow to be efficient in the way we are planning all the tests at the dyno, even creative in the way we are approaching the testing.

“But I think even if we have limitations on dyno operations, still there is room for improvement and I think that from what I can see today at the dyno, happy with the results.”