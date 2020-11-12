Interlagos Set for Extended Stay on Formula 1 Calendar until at least 2025

The Brazilian Grand Prix looks set to remain at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace until at least 2025 after Sao Paulo governor Joao Doria hinted at a new contract with Liberty Media.

Rumours have been rife that the race would move to a brand new circuit in Rio de Janiero, perhaps as soon as 2021, but with the new contract set to be signed, it appears the Interlagos circuit will continue to host the race it has held since 1990.

“I am proud to reveal that F1 has just renewed a contract to hold the Brazilian GP until 2025,” Doria is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com.

“The Interlagos race track has been confirmed as the venue for the next five years. The contract will be signed by Mayor Bruno Covas and Liberty Media, the rights holder of F1.”

Bruno Covas, the mayor of Sao Paulo, was pleased that the race was continuing to be held at Interlagos, ending the speculation that it would be replaced by the yet-to-be-built venue in Rio.

The race is set to be renamed as the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, and the deal is for at least five years with the option of five more years.

“The contract is being finalized and will be signed in the next few days,” said Covas. “Next year, on November 14, we will have the Sao Paulo GP.

“The contract is valid for five years and can be extended for an additional five years, so can go up to 2030.”

The Brazilian Grand Prix was one of the races to be cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but confirmation of the only race currently held in South America is good news for Formula 1. Max Verstappen was victorious in 2019 ahead of Pierre Gasly.