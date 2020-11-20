FIA World Rally Championship

Ogier Extends Toyota Deal Until End of 2021

By
1 Mins read
Share
Photo Credit: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Six-time FIA World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier will extend his Toyota contract until the end of next season following the shortened 2020 championship.

Ogier, who signed for the Japanese manufacturer on a one-year deal at the start of 2020, will now compete with the team for an extra season due to the COVID-19 pandemic before he’s expected to leave the sport at the end of 2021.

Ogier is one of the WRC’s most successful driver’s in the sport’s history, and had won four of his six titles with the Volkswagen Motorsport team before they left the sport at the end of 2016.

Toyota entered the 2020 WRC with a completely new driver lienup, with Ogier joining former M-Sport Ford teammate Elfyn Evans and youngster Kalle Rovanpera in the trio of Yaris WRC’s.

The Frenchman currently sits second in the title standings ahead of next month’s season finale at Monza behind his Welsh teammate in his bid for a seventh world title, and his third with a different manufacturer.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
Related posts
FIA World Rally Championship

Time and Pressure Mounts on Rally Sweden Organisers

By
1 Mins read
The Rally Sweden organisers are working hard to ensure the event takes place next season – either with or without a crowd – in a bid to ensure it’s spot on the FIA World Rally Championship calendar beyond 2021.
British Rally ChampionshipEuropean Rally ChampionshipFIA World Rally ChampionshipNational Rally

WATCH: M-Sport Poland Unveil Ford Fiesta Rally3

By
2 Mins read
M-Sport Ford have officially revealed the new Ford Fiesta Rally3, which is set to go on sale to customers in time for the 2021 season.
FIA World Rally Championship

Hyundai Give Veiby WRC Debut at Monza

By
1 Mins read
Ole Christian Veiby will make his top class WRC debut at next month’s Rally Monza, where he will drive a 2C Compétition Hyundai i20 WRC.