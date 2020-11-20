Junior WRC

Pajari Tests With Latvala Ahead of JWRC Finale

Credit: WRC

Third place in the Junior WRC standings, Finn Sami Pajari, recently completed a test with former WRC frontrunner Jari-Matti Latvala around the Honkajoki / Pesmäki purpose built drift track in preperation for the final round of the season next month.

As like with the main FIA World Rally Championship, the Junior WRC has been heavily affected by the COVID-19 crisis, with the season switching from the cancelled Ypres Rally to instead host its final round of the season at Monza.

Credit: WRC

The Finn is one of the title candidates going into the final round of the year, with only Tom Kristensson and class leader Martins Sesks ahead of him.

The final round at Monza will be an exciting autumn rally and something of a new challenge for many of the drivers, with important prizes at stake including the series winner receiving a brand new Ford Fiesta R5 MK2 and registration fees for the WRC3 class in 2021.

