Pérez Admits 2021 Sabbatical is Possible as Ride Opportunities Begin to Fade

Sergio Pérez admits time is running out in finding a drive for the 2021 Formula 1 season, and he has said that taking a year away from the sport is certainly an option for him.

The Mexican was informed by the BWT Racing Point Formula One Team that his seat with the team will be taken by Sebastian Vettel in 2021 when they become Aston Martin Racing, and there are only a handful of available seats left for next season.

Pérez was initially linked with the Haas F1 Team but that option looks increasingly unlikely as the American outfit head in the direction of two rookie drivers, while a rumoured opportunity with Williams Racing failed to materialise as they opted to keep George Russell and Nicholas Latifi for 2021.

He appears to be in a shootout for the second seat at Aston Martin Red Bull Racing along with Nico Hülkenberg and current incumbent Alexander Albon, but the longer the team takes to make the decision, the more likely it will see the Mexican drop off the grid for at least one season.

“We are not that far from the season to end, so definitely I have to know my plans, I need to know what will happen in my side to be able to plan everything,” Pérez is quoted as saying by PlanetF1.com. “It’s happening now too late, we’re already close to December, so there is not a lot more to be had in that regard.

“Everything is so late now, it looks like I will know whether I continue in Formula 1 or not quite late in the year. So I think a sabbatical, it’s an option. We’ll see what happens in the next couple of weeks.

“I’ll either be in the car next year in Formula 1, or on the couch at home, so I will find out very late in the year. There are not a lot of options anymore.”