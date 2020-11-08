Pierre Gasly ‘happy to take more responsibilities” with AlphaTauri in 2021

Pierre Gasly says he wants to take more responsibilities in a bid to improve the fortunes of Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda in the future now that his position within the team has been confirmed for 2021.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a career renaissance in 2020 having been demoted from the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team midway through the 2019 season to re-join the team that was then known as Scuderia Toro Rosso.

He has scored sixty-three points in the opening thirteen races, just one fewer than his replacement at Red Bull, Alexander Albon, and he took a surprise and emotional victory in this year’s Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

Gasly says AlphaTauri have ‘great ambitions’ going forward, and he is looking forward to assisting the team in progressing further in 2021 and beyond.

“This year has been very successful so far; we’ve scored a second win for the team, my first in Formula 1, and we have, at the moment, scored the most points for a driver in the team’s history since they joined Formula 1,” Gasly said on the Formula1.com.

“So, this season is going extremely well, and I’m looking forward to next year to try and do even better, try to achieve more. AlphaTauri has great ambitions – and I’m happy to take more responsibilities with the team and try to bring them as much success as they deserve.”

2021 will mark the first time in Gasly’s short career that he will remain with the same team for two consecutive seasons, and he says he understands what needs to happen for the team to make that step forward.

They currently are involved in a battle with Scuderia Ferrari for sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship, but Gasly knows there are areas that AlphaTauri need to improve on if they want move even further up the pecking order next season.

“It’s going to be the first time in my F1 career that I keep going with the same team for a second year, so I feel we have a very good understanding on each side for what we need and require to be competitive and the team really knows what tools to give me to perform; what I need to have in my hands to go fast,” he said.

“And then we always have to improve and we know the areas we’ve got to improve and it’s an important part of my job to lead them in the right direction in terms of development and areas we have to develop, and to improve, to go faster and faster and to achieve our targets, which is to finish as high as possible in the teams’ championship.”