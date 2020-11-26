Racing Point Taking Positives To Bahrain After Turkey Pole and Trophy Glory

Lance Stroll didn’t have the easiest of races at the Turkish Grand Prix. His weekend went from a high of gaining his first pole position to a low of falling from a dominate win to ninth during the race.

The Canadian was able to come to terms with the loss of a potential first win or at least a podium finish – he was ahead of all three podium finishes when his tyres began to fade – but he now understands the reasons why he fell so far off the pace in the closing laps.

Stroll said: “Obviously, at first I was frustrated by it all because after the amazing high of taking pole position, we led more laps than anyone else in the race only to not make the podium.

“Now that we’ve understood why the tyres didn’t perform as expected, I can take the positives from it all. The first stint – building a lead – showed what is possible and it’s all useful experience for the next time we’re fighting up near the front of the field.”

Looking forward to the upcoming weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Stroll is looking forward to the ‘exciting’ and ‘high-speed’ corners of Turns 5 and 6. Stroll will surely be hoping that his race can be stronger and gain some crucial points not only for himself but for BWT Racing Point Formula One Team.

“The quick-fire changes of direction in Turns 5 and 6 are exciting and pretty high-speed, but the most challenging corner follows not long after in Turn 9 – it’s really easy to lock-up the front left and that can really affect your stint and race. As always, Turn 1 will be the key overtaking spot.”

Bahrain holds a special moment for Sergio Pérez after gaining his first podium for the team back in 2014. Since then, the track hasn’t been so kind to him but with Pérez’s recent performances, it seem inevitable that Bahrain will be good to him once again.

Pérez said: “It was a very special moment in my career and it’s incredible to think it happened in only my third race with the team. It’s amazing to think that we’ve scored five more podiums together since that day. It’s always a great feeling to revisit the circuit and remember 2014.”

Pérez’s most recent podium came at the last race in Turkey so moral is high in the team. Racing Point currently sit third in the Constructors’ Championship and hope to stay there for the remainder of the season.

“Yeah, there is definitely a great atmosphere in the team right now. I also want to fight for P4 in the Drivers’ Championship and we managed to take that position after a great result in Turkey. That gives me confidence going into Bahrain and Abu Dhabi. We want to be fighting for podiums and the chance to sign off this era on a real high for the team and myself.”