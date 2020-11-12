Renault DP World F1 Team looking to maintain third place at the Turkish Grand Prix

Renault DP World F1 Team’s season so far has surpassed all their wildest expectations. The team are currently sitting in third place in the Constructors’ Championship and driver Daniel Ricciardo is sitting ‘best of the rest’ in fourth in the Drivers’ Championship.

The team had gone nearly ten years without a podium but have achieved two third place finishes in the previous three Grand Prix, an amazing achievement.

Both those podiums came from Ricciardo, who himself had been without a podium since his win in Monaco back in 2018.

Ricciardo said “It’s been some ride during the last few weeks and I’ve enjoyed it. With the current situation, it’s not like we can celebrate, but it’s been nice to take it all in. I’m staying focused and not letting it get to me as there are four races to go this season. I’m fourth in the championship, the team is third and I want to keep the train going.

Looking on to Turkey, Ricciardo is looking forward to have a modern Formula 1 car drives on what is essentially a new track to majority of the grid.

“I can’t wait for Turkey. I’ve only done one session there in Free Practice 1 in 2011 and it was in the wet, so if it’s dry, it’ll basically be a new track for me. It’s an awesome circuit and a lot of fun to drive. It’s going to be pretty cool in a modern Formula 1 car with some fast corners and long periods of time on the throttle.

“I think it will provide good racing as overtaking should be more straightforward [than Imola]. I think it’s a pretty complete circuit, so I’m certainly looking forward to that. I think full beans around there is going to be awesome. Turn 8 is a great corner, but so is Turn 1, the downhill, unsighted left. It’s really cool!”

Esteban Ocon will be hoping his luck will change this coming weekend at the Turkish Grand Prix, after suffering yet another retirement at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, his fourth of the season. He has never been to the Istanbul track before and he is excited to get the weekend underway.

“Istanbul Park is a new track for me as I’ve never raced there before. I watched all the races when I was younger, and it looks a very impressive track. I remember some awesome racing moments there such as Michael and Fernando at the finish line on the last lap in 2006. It has some very cool corners and it’s a fast and busy lap. It should be exciting in these modern cars,” said Ocon.

“Turn 1 is a downhill corner and it’s quite blind approaching it. There are a number of medium to high-speed corners, and it all flows nicely. Then there’s Turn 8, the triple left-hander. It looked an impressive corner in the old cars, and I think this year it’s going to be even better. I can’t wait to give that a go. Usually on fast tracks we have decent speed, so I think it’s going to be an awesome one to drive and to race with overtaking definitely possible on the straights.”

Chief Race Engineer Ciaron Pilbeam wants the drivers to get everything they can out of the cars in the run up to the end of season in hopes Renault can finish the year in third.

Pilbeam said: “Turkey is another circuit that we have been to in the past, but not recently. It has mostly medium-speed corners in the first two sectors, with a long straight leading up to the low speed final sector. There is also the very long and high-speed Turn 8, which places a high strain on the car, tyres and the driver, and which will be faster than ever in the current cars.

“Our pace has been close to that of our closest competitors recently, and with only one point separating three teams in 3rd – 5th in the Constructors’ Championship. With other teams also well capable of getting into the top ten, we need to get everything that we can out of our car during the run-in to the end of the season.”