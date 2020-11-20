Rumours: Kubica and Kajetanowiz to Form a WRC Team Next Year?

Former FIA World Rally Championship, Formula 1 and current DTM driver Robert Kubica has not competed in a rally since Rally Coppa Città di Lucca in a Renault Clio S1600 in the summer of 2016 but has recently been rumored to make a return to the sport.

Kubica’s interest in rallying remains and has several times hinted at a possible comeback in the media. On top of his DTM commitments, he also this year has the role of reserve driver at Alfa Romeo in F1 – which rules him out of a drive on Rally Monza – but could he be set for a WRC return next season?

Kajetan Kajetanowiz – Credit: LOTOS Rally Team

Further rumors have surfaced after Polish oil company PKN Orlen’s recently merged with Lotos, which could mean Kubica and fellow Polish rally driver Kajetan Kajetanowiz – regularly sponsored by Lotos – could perhaps compete together in a team.

The company has an interest in motorsport and in particular rallying, and there is talk in Poland of a possible WRC team being launched by the company.

What the cars the team could use has also been mentioned, with media in Poland reporting that they’ve potentially held talks with both Toyota and Hyundai about a limited program in 2021.