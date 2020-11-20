FIA World Rally Championship

Rumours: Kubica and Kajetanowiz to Form a WRC Team Next Year?

By
1 Mins read
Share
Robert Kubica - Credit: WRC

Former FIA World Rally Championship, Formula 1 and current DTM driver Robert Kubica has not competed in a rally since Rally Coppa Città di Lucca in a Renault Clio S1600 in the summer of 2016 but has recently been rumored to make a return to the sport.

Kubica’s interest in rallying remains and has several times hinted at a possible comeback in the media. On top of his DTM commitments, he also this year has the role of reserve driver at Alfa Romeo in F1 – which rules him out of a drive on Rally Monza – but could he be set for a WRC return next season?

Kajetan Kajetanowiz – Credit: LOTOS Rally Team

Further rumors have surfaced after Polish oil company PKN Orlen’s recently merged with Lotos, which could mean Kubica and fellow Polish rally driver Kajetan Kajetanowiz – regularly sponsored by Lotos – could perhaps compete together in a team.

The company has an interest in motorsport and in particular rallying, and there is talk in Poland of a possible WRC team being launched by the company.

What the cars the team could use has also been mentioned, with media in Poland reporting that they’ve potentially held talks with both Toyota and Hyundai about a limited program in 2021.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
Related posts
FIA World Rally Championship

Ogier Extends Toyota Deal Until End of 2021

By
1 Mins read
Sebastien Ogier will continue with Toyota in the FIA World Rally Championship for a second season next year.
FIA World Rally Championship

Time and Pressure Mounts on Rally Sweden Organisers

By
1 Mins read
The Rally Sweden organisers are working hard to ensure the event takes place next season – either with or without a crowd – in a bid to ensure it’s spot on the FIA World Rally Championship calendar beyond 2021.
British Rally ChampionshipEuropean Rally ChampionshipFIA World Rally ChampionshipNational Rally

WATCH: M-Sport Poland Unveil Ford Fiesta Rally3

By
2 Mins read
M-Sport Ford have officially revealed the new Ford Fiesta Rally3, which is set to go on sale to customers in time for the 2021 season.