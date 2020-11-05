Saudi Arabia to join the 2021 Formula 1 calendar

Saudi Arabia is the newest addition to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship in 2021.

The drivers will race around the streets of Jeddah in a night race planned for November 2021, making the first time the F1 circus had travelled to Saudi Arabia. The race is planned to start and end on the corniche which runs along the coastline giving the race an incredible backdrop.

The new addition to the 2021 calendar will be the first of what is expected to be a multi-year deal to hold a race at Jeddah.

His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki AlFaisal Al Saud, the Minister of Sport said: “Saudi Arabia is accelerating forward and the speed, energy, excitement of Formula 1 perfectly reflects the transformational journey the country is on. As we’ve witnessed in recent years our people want to be at the very heart of the biggest moments in live sport and entertainment.

“And they don’t come any bigger than Formula 1. No matter where in the world it’s held, Formula 1 is an event that brings people together to celebrate an occasion that goes far beyond sport. We look forward to sharing this unique experience and sharing Jeddah with the world. For many Saudis this will be a dream come true.”

Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO of Formula 1, is excited to bring on Saudi Arabia to the calendar due to is expanse portfolio of sporting events being held at the middle-eastern country. Motorsports is the second most popular sport to its residences, only coming second to football.

Carey said: “We are excited to welcome Saudi Arabia to Formula 1 for the 2021 season and welcome their announcement following speculation in recent days. Saudi Arabia is a country that is rapidly becoming a hub for sports and entertainment with many major events taking place there in recent years and we are very pleased that Formula 1 will be racing there from next season.

“The region is hugely important to us and with 70% of the population of Saudi being under thirty we are excited about the potential to reach new fans and bring our existing fans around the world exciting racing from an incredible and historic location. We will be publishing our full provisional 2021 calendar in the coming weeks and this will be submitted to the World Motorsport Council for approval.”