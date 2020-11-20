Sette Camara confirmed at Dragon for season seven

Dragon/Penske Autosport have confirmed that Sergio Sette Camara will drive for them in the 2020-21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Sette Camara drove for the team in the six-race Berlin finale at the end of last season, after the team had parted company with Brendon Hartley.

It was the Brazilian’s first taste of all-electric racing, but despite not scoring a point and with a best finish of fifteenth the team were convinced to give him a permanent drive for the upcoming season.

Speaking after the announcement, Sette Camara said he learned a lot from his Berlin experience, and that he was looking forward to applying his new found knowledge over the coming races.

He said, “I learned a lot about optimizing the Formula E car and working within the race format, as it is very different from the other machinery in which I have raced.

“I spent a lot of time working with the engineering team learning how to deploy our energy in the most efficient way to achieve the best result weekend. There was a steep curve for me, and I am excited to apply my learnings, and the work we have done in the off-season to my first full season with the Team.”

“It is my goal to grow with the Team and continue with the positive momentum we started together in Berlin, to consistently compete for points this season.”

When Sette Camara drove for Dragon last season he became the eighth driver the team had hired in three seasons, and Team Principal Jay Penske laid down his expectations for his new driver for the upcoming season.

“Sérgio gave everyone a preview of what is to come in his first six races with the Team in Berlin,” said Penske. “I have been pleased with Sérgio’s pace and the rate at which he adapted to the rigors of electric racing.

“With the Penske EV-5 package and advancements we are making across the board, I expect him to convert the potential he showed in Berlin into consistent points finishes in his first full season with Dragon/Penske Autosport.”

Dragon Autosport said that they would be making an announcement regarding their second driver in due course.