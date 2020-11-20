Time and Pressure Mounts on Rally Sweden Organisers

That Rally Sweden organisers are not fighting against the clock due to tough finances, hunting for agreements, a lack of snow and ice or trying to work to new government rules, but instead two other problems.

On 11 December, the registration for the event is set to open to competitors, but there are still no guidelines for how the event should or can be carried out.

In an interview with Swedish TV broadcaster SVT, the CEO of the Rally Sweden, Glenn Olsson explained that they are working hard together with the region Värmland’s infection control, the police and the county administrative board to find a solution to what the event could do for 2021 – but what that plan is still remains to be seen.

Without an audience, it’s well known that events lose far too much income – multi-million sums that certainly isn’t going to help the event if it’s forced to be behind closed doors next year.

Glenn also admitted in the interview that the WRC Promoter believes that the rally must take place with or without a crowd.

A cancelled rally next season could also be a big blow for the future of the rally – the rules clearly state that a cancelled rally loses the right to a place on the following year’s calendar, meaning Sweden may not be able to return to the championship in 2022.