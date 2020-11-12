Toto Wolff: “Seven consecutive Constructors’ Championships is something that we can be proud of”

Last time out at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team won their seventh consecutive Constructors’ Championship, making them the joint-fourth most successful team in Formula 1 history. They are also the first team to win seven titles in a row!

CEO and Team Principal Toto Wolff congratulated everyone that was involved him their historic win.

“Seven consecutive Constructors’ Championships is something that we can be proud of. An achievement that is unprecedented in Formula One and in the wider sports world. We made sure everyone was able to take a moment last week to commemorate the result safely, whether from home or at the factory, and reflect on this remarkable achievement,” said Wolff.

After a Mercedes one-two of a win from Lewis Hamilton and a second place finish from Valtteri Bottas at Imola, they are the only two drivers than can now mathematically win the Drivers’ Championship. Max Verstappen‘s retirement eliminated the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing driver.



“The result in Imola also means that only Lewis and Valtteri are still in contention for the Drivers’ Championship. We owe it to both of our drivers to provide them with the best machines and to our fans to finish the season in style, so we will keep pushing in these remaining four races and give it our best.”

Like most teams, Wolff and his Mercedes crew go into the Turkish Grand Prix with a sense of unknown. It has now been nine years since a Grand Prix was last held at the circuit. Most of the current drivers on the grid haven’t ever had a taste of the circuit. Mercedes do have a slight advantage going into the race due to Hamilton racing once the circuit previously and even winning a Grand Prix there in 2010.



Wolff said: “F1 returns to Turkey for the first time in nine years, which means we will once again face a number of unknowns about the track going into the weekend.

“We’ve shown in Imola and Portimão that we can learn and adapt quickly, which is important in a season where we race at so many venues we usually don’t visit. The track in Istanbul has some challenging sequences and great corners, such as the famous Turn 8, and I’m excited to see how the 2020 cars will perform there.”