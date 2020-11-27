Tour European Rally Provisional 2021 Calendar Released

On Wednesday, the provisional calendar for the Tour European Rally 2021 was released. Like most national and international series, the current season was hit by several interruptions, something that created a unique end and a fresh start to the TER-series.

2020 has been affected by several abrupt cancellations meaning only three rallies took place and therefore to try and extend this season’s championship further, an extra round will take place on the Rallye Antibes Cote d´Azur next year.

Interestingly, the event will play host to the final round of the COVID-19 hit 2020 season and the opening round of the 2021 calendar between 13-15 May.

A couple of weeks later, the Rallye du Chablais awaits for round two before the series has a break until July, when the Spanish Rallye de Ferrol is set to take place.

A gravel rally in Italy then awaits in August, with the organisers of the championship still waiting for an approved date from the Italian federation. The season is then set to be completed by the Belgian Conxion Omloop van Vlaanderen and Romanian Transilvania Rally events.

To ensure as many rounds as possible take place next year, the championship has also chosen two reserve rounds, although these have not yet been publicly revealed.

TER – Tour European Rally 2021 provisional calendar

13-15 May: Rallye Antibes Cote d’Azur, France.

27-29 May: Rallye du Chablais, Switzerland.

TBA (July): Rallye de Ferrol Coeff, Spain.

TBA (August), Italy.

03/04 September: Conxion Omloop van Vlaanderen, Belgium.

23-25 / September: Transilvania Rally, Romania.