WATCH: Huttunen Tests Hyundai i20 Rally2 in Italy

Next summer, Hyundai Motorsport are set to roll out the new Hyundai i20 Rally2, with the car having been unveiled a few weeks ago by the Korean manufacturer.

Earlier this week, the images that were released have now been joined by a video, with test driver and WRC3 regular Jari Huttunen being filmed behind the wheel of the new car.

“The new i20 N Rally2 shows how far we have come in five years. Every aspect of the car has been improved from the original.” Andrea Adamo, team manager at Hyundai Motorsport, said when the team presented the new car for first time.

“We are now focusing on testing the car so that we can further improve performance and reliability. At the same time, we ensure that each of our customers has the opportunity to achieve the best possible results when they can start racing in the i20 N Rally2 next year.”

You can watch Huttunen, who is set to fight for the WRC3 title next weekend at Rally Monza, in action below in the new car that’s set to go sale next year.