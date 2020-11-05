“We are not concentrated on Ferrari, we do our best possible job” – AlphaTauri’s Franz Tost

Despite Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda sitting only fourteen points behind Scuderia Ferrari in the battle for sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship, Team Principal Franz Tost says they are unconcerned about their Italian counterparts and are only focused on doing the best job they can do on track.

Ferrari broke through the one-hundred-point barrier in last Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, but Daniil Kvyat’s fourth place finish ensured AlphaTauri closed the gap on their rivals by two points.

Tost says AlphaTauri have shown to have a competitive car in recent races, with strong performances coming at Spa-Francorchamps, the Autodromo Nazionale Monza (where Pierre Gasly took a surprise victory for the team), the Nürburgring, the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve and now Imola.

He hopes this now translates into strong results in the remaining four races of 2020, starting with the Turkish Grand Prix next weekend at the Intercity Istanbul Park.

“We are not concentrated on Ferrari, we do our best possible job,” Tost is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “And then we will see what at the end would be the result.

“I must say that currently we have quite a competitive car, because we were fast in Spa, we were fast in Monza, we had a good race at the Nürburgring where Pierre finished sixth, we had a good race at Portimão, and we also had a competitive car here in Imola.

“And these tracks have different characteristics. So, I am positive that we will have a competitive car in Istanbul, but of course first we must be there, and after FP2 I can tell you more.

“It’s a very demanding track, especially for the tyres, you must be careful, there’s long and very fast corners as we all know. And temperatures are quite low. I looked at the weather forecast, and it could be that it’s also wet. We will see, it will not become an easy exercise.

“I also don’t know how the track is, because I haven’t seen it in nine years. Is it bumpy or not? I have no idea. It will become a challenge for all of us.”