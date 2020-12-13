2021 GT World Challenge Europe Calendar is unveiled

The SRO Motorsports Group has lifted the covers off the 2021 GT World Challenge Europe calendar that features a new round to be held at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo on 25/26 September.

The year will officially begin, as usual, with the two pre-season test days at Circuit Paul Ricard on 11/12 March. Monza will then take up it’s normal role as the season opener with the first Endurance event on 16-18 April which will then be followed by back-to-back Sprint Cup contests at Brands Hatch (1-2 May) and Magny-Cours (7-9 May).

Circuit Paul Ricard will stage the annual 1000km Endurance Cup round on 28-30 May, with Sprint events at Zandvoort (18-20 June) and Misano (2-4 July) coming afterwards.

The Total Spa 24 Hours takes place on 29 July-1 August with the test days held on 22/23 June. The crown of the series will be returning to the events rightful summer slot following this year’s exciting one-off autumn edition. After a five-week break the action will resume on 3-5 September when the Nürburgring stages a three-hour race. The season will then conclude in Spain with the Sprint Cup decider at Valencia and the Endurance finale at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

New to the series, the Circuit Ricardo Tormo is a 4km track on the outskirts of Valencia will form part of a Spanish double-header. The circuit is most famous for running the MotoGP finales but next season the GT World Challenge will use it for their own finale with the final Sprint Cup round.

It is the final venue confirmed for the 2021 season and the only new addition to the calendar. The coming campaign will see GT World Challenge Europe return to some form of normality as opposed to this year which was delayed due to the pandemic.

With the calendar complete, fans and competitors can look forward to an exciting campaign as GT World Challenge Europe prepares for a brighter 2021.