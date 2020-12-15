FIA World Rally Championship

2021 Rally Sweden Officially Cancelled

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Rally Sweden

Yesterday (14 December) we reported Rally Sweden may be cancelled due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country and today an official statement from the Rally Sweden organisers has confirmed the rally will not go ahead.

Sweden was set to host the second round of the 2021 FIA World Rally Championship on 11-14 February in the Värmland region, across the border in Norway and also in the newly added Dalarna region, which had been set to join the itinerary to try and ensure snow would feature on the stages following issues in this season’s event.

But the County Board of Värmland have now agreed to cancel the event stating their was no other alternative and also because of the health risks as a result of the pandemic. If the rally had been able to go ahead, it would of had to have been without fans present.

CEO of Rally Sweden, Glenn Olsson commentated the situation: “Rally Sweden organisers, the FIA and WRC Promoter fully understand that the health of the local population is of primary concern and are committed to a collective duty of care to protect both the Värmland community and the WRC family,”

“During our planning, we have closely monitored what is a constantly evolving Covid-19 situation in the region. While we are naturally extremely disappointed, especially given the exciting new-look itinerary, this is a decision we support.”

The season-opening Rallye Monte Carlo could reportedly also be at risk, but as it stands at the moment the rally will go ahead as currently planned.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
Related posts
FIA World Rally Championship

COVID-19 May Force Rally Sweden Cancellation, Finland Looking at Possible Winter Event

By
1 Mins read
The COVID-19 situation in Sweden could force the county’s WRC round to be cancelled next year, but the Finland motorsport federation is reportedly looking into running a winter event as a replacement if required.
FIA World Rally Championship

Ingrassia: "This World Title Reflects Our Career"

By
2 Mins read
Julien Ingrassia, co-driver to newly crowned FIA World Rally Champion Sébastien Ogier, said their seventh title win sums up their career together.
FIA World Rally Championship

Ogier Looks Back After Claiming Seventh World Title

By
2 Mins read
Sébastien Ogier reflects on how he became a seven-time world champion in the FIA World Rally Championship following last weekend’s dramatic Rally Monza.