Fernando Alonso, Guanyu Zhou to run in Abu Dhabi Test with Renault DP World F1 Team

Fernando Alonso and Guanyu Zhou will both run in the post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix test at the Yas Marina Circuit for the Renault DP World F1 Team on 15 December.

In what was meant to be a test purely for rookie drivers, Renault have received special dispensation from the FIA to run Alonso, who will join the team in 2021 after two years away from Formula 1.

Zhou, who is running in the FIA Formula 2 championship in 2020 with Uni-Virtuosi and has one win to his name, will also get a taste of the R.S.20 for the first time, having had five days of testing in a two-year-old R.S.18 earlier this year.

Cyril Abiteboul, the Team Principal of Renault, has thanked the FIA for allowing Alonso to run in the test, with the Spaniard looking to further prepare himself for his Formula 1 race return next season.

“We would like to thank the FIA and F1 for their acceptance of our test plans, made in recognition of our commitment to young drivers throughout junior motorsport and to Fernando’s own dedication to furthering the careers of young talents,” said Abiteboul.

“Zhou has experienced the benefit of the Renault Sport Academy, having joined its ranks last year. He has worked hard and made a genuine contribution to the performance of the team through his work in the simulator and test programme. I am delighted he can drive the R.S.20 to complement his journey so far.

“For Fernando this will be the next step in his return. He has worked tirelessly to make sure he is as ready as he possibly can be for 2021. He wants to contribute fully – not just to the team, but to the fans and the sport he has missed in the past two years.”