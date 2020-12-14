Goff to race Cupra for Team HARD after penning two year contract extension

Jack Goff will race one of Team HARD. Racing’s brand new Cupra Leon’s in the 2021 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship after signing a two year contract extension with the team.

Goff will spearhead the team’s development of the car which the team announced would replace the aging Volkswagen CCs in September.

He said: “I’m delighted to be remaining with Team HARD. Racing for another two seasons. The previous seasons have been tricky on track but an absolute delight off it. I can’t fault the team’s commitment to win and family ethics, that for me is something really important. There is always a great vibe around the place which lifts your confidence as a driver.

“Now, we are well underway with the build of the brand new Cupra Leon and I’m super excited to be playing a major part in the cars development. If they go as good as they look then we will be contenders for sure.

“After the nail biting scenario I found myself in on the eve of the 2019 season with it looking likely I’d miss the season, I can’t thank Tony, the team and of course my sponsors enough for this opportunity to finalise a two year deal as we race into the hybrid era. Securing a drive always takes a lot of time and planning so to have this sorted means I can focus on getting myself and the team back to winning ways over the next two seasons.”

Following his graduation from the Clio Cup as champion, Goff began his BTCC career with the team back in 2013. He raced a Vauxhall Insignia, claiming the team’s first podium and independent victory in what was an impressive debut season.

He returned to the fold at the start of last season, this time at the wheel of the CC, and at Silverstone that year, claimed the team’s inaugural overall race victory in the series. 2020 proved much tougher however, with Goff claiming just four point scoring finishes across the 27 race season.

Tony Gilham, Managing Director at Team HARD. Racing said: “Jack is back for years four and five with the team having made his debut with us back in 2013. With new machinery for 2021 it was vital that we secured the services of a driver who can extract the maximum from our new Cupra and what better than to remain with one of the highest rated drivers on the grid.

“We found this season that we were unable to utilise our race pace due to less overtaking than usual, combining that with our lack of qualifying performance always put us on the back foot. A new car for 2021 with an extensive test programme will help move us forward on outright pace. Jack’s qualifying record is unquestionable and he’s the right man to ensure that we get our new car as far up the grid as possible to get in front of the pack.

“During this current global situation working with partners away from the track is more important than ever and Jack is a great ambassador for all concerned with the team and this news has delighted our current partners as we start to gear up for the 2021 BTCC season.

This is already the busiest winter in the team’s history with new cars amongst a host of other shake ups behind the scenes. This is lining up to be the year that we really earn our BTCC stripes.”

Over the winter Goff will work alongside the team’s engineering department to design and develop the car for the 2021 season. He will also be present at the teams RCiB Insurance scholarship programme to offer media tuition and training to its entrants.

The BTCC season begins at Brands Hatch on the weekend of the 3rd/4th of April.