Guenther Steiner Expecting Another Tough Season for Haas F1 Team in 2021

Guenther Steiner says he is expecting the 2021 Formula 1 season to be another tough one for the Haas F1 Team, although he hopes it will be an improvement on what happened in 2020.

Haas go into the 2021 season with an all-new driver line-up of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin as they bid to finish higher than ninth in the Constructors’ Championship that they achieved in 2020.

Between them, Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen and Pietro Fittipaldi scored three points between them as Haas finished ahead of only Williams Racing in the final standings, with Grosjean’s ninth place in the Eifel Grand Prix their best result of the season.

Steiner, the Team Principal of Haas, says the team must work hard over the winter to improve the aerodynamic side of the car, while he is hopeful Scuderia Ferrari can provide them with a stronger engine next season.

“I know it will be another difficult one,” Steiner is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “It’s just how difficult it is – and that I don’t know yet.

“But there are a lot of factors which I have no influence on and are outside of my control, and I hope those factors – I know what we speak about here – I hope they get better, you know?

“Obviously we need to do also work on our side, a lot of work. We will be pushing to do the best in the short time we have got. That’s the only thing I can do in the moment, and hopefully somebody else adds something to the party as well.”

Teams up and down the paddock are not allowed to introduce brand new cars for 2021 in a bid to cut costs ahead of the planned aerodynamic overhaul of 2022, so for Haas to improve significantly will be difficult.

However, Steiner says they will do all they can with what they have in a bid to improve.

“We are working hard on it,” said Steiner. “It’s difficult to judge as we started developing maybe three or four months ago. It’s not that the other people developed a lot, it is just we did not have wide open development because we had to manage budgets and resources.

“We did very well when we had to manage resources and budgets, so I hope we can get back to those times.

“But next year for sure it will be difficult, because we are not developing from a car which is very competitive. The reality is we just find out when we go out there testing in Barcelona, and then in Australia when we do the first qualifying.

“We try to do our best, but I don’t want to make any promises on how great it will be, because I don’t think it will be that great. But as always, you try to do your best and you hope that you can make up some of what you lost before.”