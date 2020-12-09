Haas F1 Team to Celebrate One Hundred Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi

The Haas F1 Team celebrate one hundred Grand Prix this weekend in Abu Dhabi, and Guenther Steiner says it is something worth celebrating in a very tough year for the American outfit.

After making their debut in the 2016 Australian Grand Prix, the team has enjoyed many highs and lows throughout their five years in the sport, and Steiner says he is proud to have reached one-hundred races where other new teams have not reached that number.

The Team Principal also thanks the services of both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen, both of whom will depart the team after this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, although the former is not racing at the Yas Marina Circuit as he continues his recover from his horror accident in the Bahrain Grand Prix last month.

“First of all, I would like to thank all the people that have made it possible for us to get to 100 grands prix,” said Steiner. “Thinking back five years, when you start it – you never think you’re going to be celebrating something, but reaching 100 grands prix, I think that’s worth celebrating.

“Not many of the start-up teams in the last 10 or 20 years made it to that figure. I’d also like to thank specifically Gene (Haas) for making it happen. I’m very proud we’ve reached the mark and I’m very proud of us as a team.

“My thanks go out to our drivers too. Romain (Grosjean) unfortunately had to leave two grand prix early because of his incident in Bahrain, of which we were thankful for the outcome, and Kevin (Magnussen) has been with us the last four years and has been a big contributor to the growth of the team.

“I want to wish him good luck for the future. Both those guys will be remembered as part of the founding members of Haas F1.”

“It’s been a really enjoyable four years for me with Haas F1 Team” – Kevin Magnussen

Magnussen will depart Formula 1 at the end of the season and will race for Chip Ganassi Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2021, and he has thanked the whole Haas team for the past four years.

He acknowledges that the past couple of seasons have not been the greatest with very few opportunities to score points, with the Dane having scored only one point throughout 2020 to date.

“It’s been a really enjoyable four years for me with Haas F1 Team,” said Magnussen. “I’ve appreciated the support that the team has show me throughout that time.

“I’d like to thank Guenther (Steiner) and Gene (Haas) for giving me the opportunity and for showing me the commitment from the very beginning. We’ve achieved a lot.

“Of course, the last couple of seasons have been fairly frustrating, but all-in-all, if you look at the four years we’ve achieved some great results. I wish all the best for the team in the future.”