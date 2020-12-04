Sordo, Lappi Receive Time Penalties, Top Three Now Split by Two Seconds

The leading two drivers on Rally Monza – Dani Sordo and Esapekka Lappi have both received 10 second time penalties for cutting a chicane on the final stage on Friday.

Hyundai driver Sordo had regained the lead from Lappi on the last stage of the day, and will still hold on to his lead going into Saturday, although both drivers are now being followed closely by Sebastien Ogier as a result of the penalties.

Both drivers were deemed to have gained at an advantage at a chicane approximately 2km into the final stage of Friday after both drivers locked up.

As a result, the top three are now split by just two seconds, and it could have huge implications for the championship battle between Toyota pair Ogier and Elfyn Evans.

The news of both drivers being penalised now also means all of the top five crews are split by just 7.7 seconds going into a vital seven stages on Saturday, added to by the high possibility of snow and ice awaiting them tomorrow.