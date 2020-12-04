FIA World Rally Championship

Sordo, Lappi Receive Time Penalties, Top Three Now Split by Two Seconds

By
1 Mins read
Share
Dani Sordo keeps his lead, but the top three drivers are split by just two seconds. Photo Credit: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

The leading two drivers on Rally MonzaDani Sordo and Esapekka Lappi have both received 10 second time penalties for cutting a chicane on the final stage on Friday.

Hyundai driver Sordo had regained the lead from Lappi on the last stage of the day, and will still hold on to his lead going into Saturday, although both drivers are now being followed closely by Sebastien Ogier as a result of the penalties.

Both drivers were deemed to have gained at an advantage at a chicane approximately 2km into the final stage of Friday after both drivers locked up.

As a result, the top three are now split by just two seconds, and it could have huge implications for the championship battle between Toyota pair Ogier and Elfyn Evans.

The news of both drivers being penalised now also means all of the top five crews are split by just 7.7 seconds going into a vital seven stages on Saturday, added to by the high possibility of snow and ice awaiting them tomorrow.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
Related posts
FIA World Rally ChampionshipJunior WRCWRC2WRC3

2020 Rally Monza: Sordo Takes Lead on Final Friday Stage, Evans on Course For Title

By
2 Mins read
Dani Sordo took over the lead of Rally Monza on Friday evening after a soaking wet day at the Italian circuit.
FIA World Rally ChampionshipWRC2

Ogier Tops Slippery Monza Legacy Opener

By
2 Mins read
Sebastien Ogier set the fastest time on the opening stage of the Monza Rally, while championship rival Elfyn Evans could only manage fourth quickest.
FIA World Rally ChampionshipJunior WRCWRC2WRC3

PREVIEW: 2020 FIA World Rally Championship - Rally Monza: New Event, New Challenge, New Champion?

By
5 Mins read
The final round of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship takes place this weekend at the Monza Circuit in Italy.