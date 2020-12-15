“There was never really a moment when I felt under pressure” – Verstappen

Dutch driver Max Verstappen ended his season with pole position and a race win, after a dominant display from lights to flag at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Verstappen had a good getaway on the first lap of the race holding off the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. When the Racing Point of Sergio Pérez pulled over between turns 18 and 19 initially causing a virtual safety car before being upgraded to a full safety car, Verstappen was comfortably in the lead and all drivers in the top 9 including Verstappen pitted on to the hard compound.

After re-joining in the lead Verstappen was cruising, 7.5 seconds ahead of Bottas, before extending that advantage to 12 seconds by the 48th lap and would cross the line 7 laps later taking Red Bull’s and Verstappen’s second win of the season and Red Bull’s fourth victory at the Yas Marina Circuit, taking Red Bull’s total victory tally in Formula One to 64.

Max Verstappen was happy with the result and looking forward to next season already, “It has been a very enjoyable two days which we didn’t really expect coming into the weekend. Being on pole was already great, but to win here is a perfect end to the season for us all.

“The tyre management was good and the car had a nice balance which made it very enjoyable to drive. I expected a very tough fight today but I think we managed everything very well and there was never really a moment where I felt under pressure which is a pretty good feeling.

“To finish the year off like this I’m of course very happy with and I just hope we can start next season competitively, so we can be there right from the start, as we want to be able to try and fight for the championship but for that we need to start strong. Everyone in the Team and at Honda has worked so hard the whole year to improve the car and this is a really good boost going into the winter and I hope everyone gets to celebrate tonight.”

Team principal Christian Horner added, “A win was the best possible way to sign off the 2020 season in what has been a challenging and disrupted year. To beat Mercedes fair and square from pole position, the first time Mercedes has been beaten at this circuit since 2013 when we last won with (Sebastian) Vettel, is a phenomenal performance. Max has been supreme all weekend, delivering the perfect qualifying lap which he was able to convert into his 10th win today.”