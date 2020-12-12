Verstappen tops final practice session of the year at Yas Marina

In the final practice session before the final race of the 2020 season, it was Max Verstappen who topped the timesheets in Abu Dhabi ahead of his team-mate Alexander Albon at Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.

The session was quiet to say the least, as it took more than twenty minutes for a car to appear on track, largely due to the unrepresentative conditions. Drivers shied away from risking all on track before Qualifying given that the track temperature wouldn’t necessarily give them the much-needed data they yearned for.

After what felt like an eternity, cars began to emerge from the pit-tunnel to test their limits on the track. Namely, Nicholas Latifi and the two Haas F1 Team cars, closely followed by the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN duo. Latifi was the first to set a lap-time on the soft tyres and he went on to end the session a familiar nineteenth.

The rest of the field soon followed, and the session was in full swing with thirty-five minutes to go. The majority were running the red-walled tyres in order to complete Qualifying simulations, but a number of drivers decided to mix-up the strategy and use the mediums. One of whom was Lance Stroll, who set a laptime good enough for seventh overall.

The session concluded soon after with the two Red Bull’s at the top of the table with Verstappen 0.501s clear of second place Albon. Daniel Ricciardo was just 0.125s behind in third- closely followed by his Renault F1 Team partner Esteban Ocon who also showed strong pace.

McLaren F1 Team’s Lando Norris completed the top five ahead of world champion Lewis Hamilton upon his return to the cockpit, and BWT Racing Point F1 Team’s Stroll finished behind him on the weekend they hope to bag third in the constructors. Carlos Sainz Jr. finished eighth in his last outing for McLaren just 0.017s ahead of Valtteri Bottas in ninth, and F1’s newest race winner Sergio Perez rounded out the top ten.

Qualifying will start in just two hours-time, and as per usual it looks to be a fight between Hamilton, Verstappen and Bottas for pole. Mercedes have taken pole in every race bar one so far in 2020 and it would no doubt be a pleasant surprise to see that streak broken. However, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner divulged the silver arrows likely have ‘eight tenths in hand’ in the battle for pole- making it incredibly tricky for hard-charging Verstappen. As was the case yesterday, the midfield was separated by the finest of margins, so it’s all to play for later today.

Free Practice Three Timings:

Pos # Driver Nat. Team Time Gap Laps 1 33 Max Verstappen NED Aston Martin Red Bull Racing 1:36.251 16 2 23 Alexander Albon THA Aston Martin Red Bull Racing 1:36.752 0.501s 15 3 3 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Renault DP World F1 Team 1:36.877 0.626s 12 4 31 Esteban Ocon FRA Renault DP World F1 Team 1:36.899 0.648s 15 5 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1:36.994 0.743s 13 6 44 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1:37.012 0.761s 16 7 18 Lance Stroll CAN BWT Racing Point Formula One Team 1:37.030 0.779s 16 8 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. ESP McLaren F1 Team 1:37.068 0.817s 12 9 77 Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1:37.085 0.834s 16 10 11 Sergio Pérez MEX BWT Racing Point Formula One Team 1:37.227 0.976s 13 11 26 Daniil Kvyat RUS Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 1:37.266 1.015s 17 12 16 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1:37.270 1.019s 14 13 10 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 1:37.371 1.120s 18 14 5 Sebastian Vettel GER Scuderia Ferrari 1:37.728 1.477s 16 15 63 George Russell GBR Williams Racing 1:37.886 1.635s 16 16 99 Antonio Giovinazzi ITA Alfa Romeo Racing 1:37.900 1.649s 16 17 7 Kimi Räikkönen FIN Alfa Romeo Racing 1:38.269 2.018s 16 18 20 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team 1:38.457 2.206s 14 19 6 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing 1:38.765 2.514s 17 20 51 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Haas F1 Teamm 1:39.159 2.908s 15

.