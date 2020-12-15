Vettel – “I hope that everyone can have a better season next year”

Four-time Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel finished off his 2020 campaign outside of the points at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix held at Yas Marina Circuit over the last weekend. It wasn’t the way he wanted to end the season and hopes for a better outcome next season as he parts away from the team.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver, who has been involved with the team for five seasons, didn’t take any points for his final race; Vettel finished in fourteenth overall, just one position behind his team-mate Charles Leclerc as they struggled with pace once again.

The season hasn’t been good for both of the drivers as the Ferrari SF1000 car has lacked pace and reliability throughout the year. Ferrari seemed to have fixed most of the issues in the earlier Grand Prix races but for Abu Dhabi fans were left with a lacklustre performance.

The team tried to adapt different tyre strategies for both of their drivers, Vettel started the race with hard compound tyres and pitted on lap 20 to take the medium tyres, but that wasn’t enough to progress further up the field and both ended their season outside of the top ten.

“This race is not one I will remember. But what I will remember are the gestures of all the team members, the mechanics, the engineers, the catering guys and so on. I think the energy has been different today and I felt that, and will carry it with me forever.” said a disappointed Vettel after the race and continued to summon up his career for Ferrari.

“I will miss Charles. Obviously he gave me a headache here and there, and we are at very different stages of our lives and careers. But he’s certainly a good kid and I think he will go a long way, he will be the man of the future. I hope he gets the car he deserves.”

“In general, I hope that everyone can have a better season next year. It has been a very tough and tiring one for the obvious reasons. So I hope next year you will see us smile, see us angry and sad, and that it’s not all hidden behind a mask. That’s the main wish I have. I look forward to starting a new journey, but for now I’m happy to be going back home and recharging.”

Team Principal, Mattia Binotto, added; “Nevertheless, this was also a special day as it was the last time Sebastian raced in our colours. He is the third most successful driver in Ferrari’s history, with only Michael Schumacher and Niki Lauda winning more races with the Scuderia. You only have to look at the numbers to see the mark Sebastian has left in Maranello during his six years with us. He joined us full of hope and his arrival was eagerly anticipated.”

“He leaves us many happy memories and also a few regrets for what might have been. It’s a shame, but that’s life, for a driver and for a team. One thing is for sure, even if as from next year he will be a rival on track, he will always be part of the Ferrari family.”

For the next season, Vettel will be moving over to Aston Martin F1 Team (now: BWT Racing Point F1 Team) where he will be replacing Sergio Pérez. Meanwhile Carlos Sainz Jr. from McLaren is set to take over Vettel´s seat in the second Ferrari.