2021 Formula 1 season to get underway in Bahrain

After weeks of speculation, Formula 1 has confirmed the updated season calendar with a change to the opening race of the season. The schedule is still set to contain a record 23 races, with the 2021 season starting one week later on the 28 March at the Bahrain Grand Prix, with the originally planned season opener at Melbourne moving to later in the year.

The current situation regarding COVID-19 has meant that it is not feasible to begin the season in Melbourne, but the good news for Australian fans is that the Australian Grand Prix will instead take place from the 18-21 November.

Due to the ongoing travel restrictions in place the 2021 Chinese Grand Prix will also be postponed, discussions with the promoter of the race and the authorities in China are ongoing and the plan is to re-schedule the race later in the season, similar to the Australian Grand Prix.

Imola, which was a temporary feature on last seasons calendar will return for a second year on the 18 April. There will also be an announcement regarding the vacant TBC spot on the calendar soon and this will take place on a new date on the 2nd of May.

Updated 2021 Formula 1 Calendar

28 March – Bahrain (Sakhir)

18 April – Italy (Imola*)

2 May – TBC

9 May – Spain (Barcelona)

23 May – Monaco (Monaco)

6 June – Azerbaijan (Baku)

13 June – Canada (Montreal)

27 June – France (Le Castellet)

4 July – Austria (Spielberg)

18 July – United Kingdom (Silverstone)

1 August – Hungary (Budapest)

29 August – Belgium (Spa)

5 September – Netherlands (Zandvoort)

12 September – Italy (Monza)

26 September – Russia (Sochi)

3 October – Singapore (Singapore)

10 October – Japan (Suzuka)

24 October – USA (Austin)

31 October – Mexico (Mexico City)

7 November – Brazil (Sao Paulo)

21 November – Australia (Melbourne*)

5 December – Saudi Arabia (Jeddah**)

12 December – Abu Dhabi (Yas Island)

*Revisions to calendar are subject to World Motor Sport Council approval **Subject to circuit homologation

Formula 1 expects fans to return to the grandstands this season, Stefano Dominicali was pleased that the races were able to be re-scheduled, “It has been a busy start to the year at Formula 1 and we are pleased to confirm that the number of races planned for the season remains unchanged,”

Talking about the surprise addition of Imola to the calendar Dominicali added,: “We are very excited to announce that Imola will return for the 2021 season and know our fans will be looking forward to the return of Formula 1 after the winter break and our revised season opener in Bahrain.

“Obviously, the virus situation remains fluid, but we have the experience from last season with all our partners and promoters to adapt accordingly and safely in 2021.”