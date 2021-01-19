AF Corse Announce Serra Replaces Rigon for WEC 2021

Ahead of the start of the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship, AF Corse have announced their two car driver line-ups, making a change to the usual roster of drivers that race in the global endurance series.

Daniel Serra has been promoted up from his third-driver role to a full season driver, taking Davide Rigon‘s seat beside Miguel Molina. Rigon remains a Ferrari Factory driver and will stay in the team, but will take on the third driver role and joining the Serra/Molina duo for the longer races. This is the second change made to the #71 car in the last two year; at the start of the 2019/20 season, Sam Bird was moved to third driver role when Molina took his full season seat.

No reason for the change has been given by AF Corse, but Rigon will be focusing on GT World Challenge Europe and Asian Le Mans Series this racing season, as well as simulator duties for the Italian marque’s Formula One team.

Serra has usually been the third driver for the other AF Corse duo in the #51, which is not changing: James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi. The driver who will fill the third driver seat for the Calado/Pier Guidi team has not yet been confirmed. With the WEC calendar returning to focus on six-hour length races, only the 1,000 Miles of Sebring (if it goes ahead) and the 24 Hours of Le Mans will require a third driver.

“My goal was to race in the WEC,” Serra told Motorsport.com. “I am delighted to be heading into the 2021 season. I know the team and my team mate very well, and I think we can do well together. I’m preparing myself as best as I can to be ready when the season kicks off.”

His team mate in the car Molina added: “I’m delighted to be back in the WEC after my first full season, which was very useful for gaining experience. The championship is very competitive, and I’m satisfied with what I achieved. I’m happy to share the 488 GTE with Daniel because he is so fast and we have a great relationship.

“I also want to thank Davide because in these years he has been an exemplary teammate. I have had the chance to learn a lot from him, and he has pushed me to improve.”