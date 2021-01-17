Alpine F1 Team Confirm Arrival of Davide Brivio as Racing Director

After departing the Suzuki MotoGP team earlier this month, Davide Brivio has been announced as the new Racing Director of the Alpine F1 Team ahead of the 2021 Formula 1 season.

Brivio oversaw Suzuki’s return to MotoGP and was in charge when Joan Mir took the 2020 Riders’ Championship. Prior to his move to Suzuki in 2014, Brivio was a part of the Yamaha MotoGP set-up, and was able to oversee four World Championship triumphs for the legendary Valentino Rossi.

However, at the turn of the year, rumours began to surface that he would swap two wheels for four in 2021. His departure from Suzuki was confirmed earlier this week and he has now been brought into a role in Formula 1 by Alpine.

Although his specific role within Alpine will be announced in the coming weeks, Brivio will report to the recently appointed CEO of Alpine, Laurent Rossi, who was brought in at the same Cyril Abiteboul left his role as Team Principal last week.

Abiteboul’s replacement as Team Principal of Alpine is expected to be current Executive Director Marcin Budkowski, although this is also still to be confirmed ahead of the start of the new season.

Alpine is the new name for the Renault DP World F1 Team for 2021, with Fernando Alonso joining Esteban Ocon in the driver line-up following Daniel Ricciardo’s departure to the McLaren F1 Team. It is Alonso’s third spell with the Enstone-based team, with the Spaniard having taken two World Championships in 2005 and 2006 with the then Renault F1 Team.