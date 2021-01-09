Arden Motorsport Join BRDC British F3 for 2021

There will be two new names on the BRDC British F3 grid in 2021, as Arden Motorsport branch out to Britain’s premier single-seater series. Ginetta Junior champions Elite Motorsport also replace the outgoing Lanan Racing.

Founded by Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner to allow him to compete in Formula 3000 in 1997, Arden has since kept extensive links with the Red Bull Junior Team and has fielded several Red Bull junior drivers.

These include Porsche factory driver Neel Jani, Sébastien Buemi, Daniil Kvyat, Carlos Sainz Jr and Dan Ticktum. Yelmer Buurman competed with Arden in GP2 in 2008, and raced for RAM Racing in the 2020 Intelligent Money British GT Championship, finishing fifth.

Arden have tasted some success in 2020, including Alex Quinn’s Formula Renault Eurocup Rookie title and a third-place in the British F4 Teams Cup.

Arden finished second in British F4 in three consecutive seasons from 2015-2017, and won the teams’ championship in 2018. Reigning British GT champion Sandy Mitchell drove for the team in 2015, finishing seventh in the drivers’ standings.

The team, branded as BWT Arden, finished eighth in the 2019 Formula 2 Championship in the season driver Anthoine Hubert tragically lost his life at Spa-Francorchamps. Artem Markelov competed alongside Tatiana Calderón from Sochi to the end of the season.

Though the Banbury team has not yet announced any drivers for British F3 in 2021, they intend to establish a pathway with which they can bring drivers through from karting to international racing with its Young Racing Driver Academy.

Arden have confirmed they are talking to interested drivers for 2021, and Team Principal Garry Horner told britishf3.com:

“[British F3] is a great championship, and one we’ve monitored for a while now. It sits perfectly between our other programmes, giving drivers the opportunity to graduate from British F4 into BRDC F3, and then onwards to Formula Renault.

“Our UK-based teams now run at the two largest national events, which helps drivers at this stage of their career when they’re starting to build a name for themselves.”