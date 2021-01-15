Cognizant joins Aston Martin as title partner for F1 team

Aston Martin have teamed up with American multinational IT brand Cognizant to become the title partner for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The team will be officially known as Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team.

It came to light in late December that the team were in talks with the American IT Firm and the announcement was officially made on 7 January 2021.

Chairman Lawrence Stroll is proud of this new chapter in Formula 1 and plans to make Aston Martin a great in the F1 world.

Stroll said: “The return of Aston Martin to Formula One after more than 60 years away is a landmark moment in the history of the sport. Everyone knows what Aston Martin stands for, but the Formula One team will allow us to take the essence of the brand to new places, building on the strong foundations laid by the previous iterations of the team.

“I’m hugely proud that we can start this new chapter with the support of Cognizant. In today’s world, as the digital revolution continues, I can’t think of a more suitable or valuable partner to work with us as we strive to make Aston Martin one of the greatest teams in the sport.”

Brian Humphries, CEO of Cognizant, is excited by the ‘deep’ partnership the two will form.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be the title partner of Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team. Our global brands have much in common. We are both innovative, forward-looking firms that like to move fast, stay focused, and lead from the front. We understand the incredible power of today’s advanced technologies and how to harness them to engineer unique customer experiences. We’re excited by the promise of this deep and mutually beneficial partnership.” said Humpries.