‘Hugely Exciting’ for Aston Martin to have ‘Important Signing’ Vettel on Board – Szafnauer

Credit: Scuderia Ferrari Press Office

Otmar Szafnauer says it is exciting to have a four-time World Champion in Sebastian Vettel joining the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team for 2021, and he feels his presence will aid the development of team-mate Lance Stroll.

Vettel is joining the team after his departure from Scuderia Ferrari, and Szafnauer, the CEO and Team Principal of Aston Martin, says the German is an important signing for them as they bid to make an immediate impact on their return to Formula 1.

“It’s hugely exciting for everyone in the team,” said Szafnauer.  “In Sebastian, we have a proven four-time World Champion with experience of helping teams become race-winning and championship-contending outfits.

“That’s why he is such an important signing for us. He brings a winning mentality and we will all undoubtedly learn a lot from him on this journey.”

Szafnauer says team-mate Stroll is a young and talented driver who enjoyed his best campaign of his career to date in 2020, and the presence of Vettel will bring the best out of the Canadian who twice finished third last season.

“In Lance, we have a young and talented, hard-working driver who enjoyed his best campaign to date last year and really made strides in all areas of his racing,” said Szafnauer.  “We know if we give him the tools, he’s more than capable of helping the team reach its goals.

“We also think Sebastian will bring out the best in Lance, with Lance pushing Sebastian hard in return, so we’re delighted with our 2021 line-up. It’s the ideal blend of experience, race-winning knowhow, and raw talent.” 

