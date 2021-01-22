Jenson Button returns to Williams F1 Team as a Senior Advisor

Williams F1 Team have announced that Jenson Button will return to the team as a senior advisor, 21 years after handing the British driver his debut in Formula 1.

Button will work to advise and guide the team, including support to both race and academy drivers at Grands Prix using the experience that he has gained over a 30-year career in motorsport.

The 41-year-old will also take part in media and marketing activities throughout the 2021 season.

Speaking of the announcement, Button said: “I am so delighted to once again be able to say that I’ve signed for Williams. Back when I was 19 it was a moment that changed my life and, despite the fact it was over 20 years ago, I already feel like I never really left.

“Sir Frank Williams showed faith in me which I will be eternally grateful for and I am incredibly excited to have the chance to come back and help the team as it strives once more for success. There’s a lot of hard work to be done but I have no doubt the future is incredibly bright for this fantastic team and I can’t wait to get started.”

Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Sir Frank Williams handed Button his Formula 1 debut in 2000, scoring his first points in his second race in Brazil to become the youngest driver in history to score points. He matched the performances of his experienced team-mate, Ralf Schumacher, in his opening six races, but was made way for Williams to sign Juan Pablo Montoya mid-way through the season.

The British driver went on to have a fantastic 17-year campaign in Formula 1, winning 15 races and securing 50 podiums, eventually winning his only World Championship in 2009 at Brawn GP.

Since his retirement in 2017, Button has expanded his motorsport work off the track, becoming an analyst for Sky Sports F1 and entering his own racing team into the British GT, bringing an substantial amount of experience and knowledge to his new role at Williams.

Jose Capito incoming CEO for Williams Racing, added: “Bringing Jenson back on board is another positive step to help us move forward as a team both on and off track. Jenson has always been a friend of the team and so it is great to welcome him back into the Williams family.

“Back in 2000, Sir Frank saw the promising talent Jenson had as a driver and gave him his first opportunity in F1. He more than fulfilled that initial promise throughout a glittering career that culminated in world championship glory.

“More recently, he has shown his acumen in both the business and broadcasting worlds and remains a widely respected figure in the paddock. All this experience will add another layer to our transformation both technically and as a business. I know everyone at Grove has huge respect for him and we’re delighted to start working with him.”