Jordan Anderson to run full Xfinity 2021 schedule for own team

For the last three seasons, Jordan Anderson has been an owner/driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. For 2021, he and his operation are moving up to the Xfinity Series. On Monday, Anderson announced he will race full-time in NASCAR second-tier series in the #31 Chevrolet Camaro for Jordan Anderson Racing while also contesting a part-time Truck slate.

The car number’s digits come from JAR’s truck (3) and TJL Motorsports (1), the latter of which fielded a truck for Anderson when his longtime sponsor Bommarito Auto Group first joined him in 2017. Richard Childress Racing will provide technical support.

“It is absolutely amazing to see the doors that God has opened for us and this journey continues as we expand our organization to compete within the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year,” Anderson stated.

“Our team has been incredibly blessed to have an amazing support group behind us that believe in what we are trying to build and develop for the future. Everyone within our team has worked tirelessly to put all these pieces together and I have faith that the effort will show when we compete at Daytona – and beyond. I am thankful to John Bommarito and the entire Bommarito family for their vision in making this new chapter possible, along with every single one of our team partners, as well as everyone at RCR and Chevrolet for their help in assisting us assemble a solid foundation for our team to start with.”

Anderson has taken a fairly grassroots approach to his racing career. Having raced regularly in the Truck Series since 2015, he bounced between various teams before starting up his own organisation in 2018. In the three years since, he has recorded a best points finish of fifteenth in 2018 and four top-ten finishes, all at the superspeedways Daytona and Talladega.

His 2020 campaign began with a literal bang when he found himself battling with eventual Championship Round contender Grant Enfinger to the finish at Daytona, a door-slamming sprint that ended with Anderson finishing second. Despite coming up short in what remains his best career finish to date, the run for the underdog and his subsequent interview have helped him become a fan favourite. In his Daytona interview, Anderson compared his effort to the career mode in EA Sports’ NASCAR Thunder 2003, a game that many fans view in high regard and features a career mode in which players climb their way up the Cup Series as an owner/driver.

Anderson finished sixth at Talladega in the fall to give him a second top-ten superspeedway clean sweep. The 29-year-old finished 2020 eighteenth in points.

As an Xfinity driver, Anderson raced in the series sporadically from 2015 to 2017. His best finish came in his latest start of twenty-sixth at Dover in 2017, though he did not finish the event.

JAR will continue racing in the Truck Series for Anderson and various other drivers. While Anderson has been the team’s full-time driver since 2018, Ryan Newman and Carson Hocevar have also made starts for them as dirt track ringers.