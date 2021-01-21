McLaren Racing announce new partnership with games manufacturer Garena

On Thursday morning, McLaren Racing announced a new partnership with renowned games publisher Garena, with the intent of an upcoming in-game collaboration between the two companies.

The partnership aims to focus on offering engaging creative experiences for fans of both racing and gaming, with McLaren Formula 1 driver and Twitch streamer Lando Norris set to play an active role in the alliance.

Garena is an established games developer and publisher with current market ties to South-East Asia, Taiwan, Latin America and expansions planned in further markets across the globe. The partnership scheme aims to aid their efforts in becoming a world leader in the gaming industry.

“2020 was a year that brought gaming to the forefront for many around the world. Both McLaren and Garena have a track record of creating engaging content for the gaming community.” Said Mark Waller, Chief Commercial Officer at McLaren.

“We are delighted to be working together to further our gaming capabilities and provide captivating content for our fan base around the world.”

Jason Ng, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships of Garena, also expressed his delight about working with ‘one of the most successful brands in motorsport’, saying that Garena are ‘glad to be able to work with some of the best minds in the industry.

The partnership is set to materialise towards the middle of 2021, with more details to be shared in the upcoming months.