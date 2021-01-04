‘Not a Big Difference’ Between Formula 1 and Junior Racing – Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher has downplayed the differences between competing in Formula 1 and in junior formulae as the German prepares to make his Grand Prix race debut in 2021.

The twenty-one-year-old will move up to Formula 1 with the Haas F1 Team alongside Nikita Mazepin, following in the footsteps of his father Michael, who raced in the sport between 1991 and 2006 and then again in 2010 to 2012 and was a seven-time World Champion.

The 2020 FIA Formula 2 champion says that while it is ‘great’ to be racing in the premiere single-seater category in the world, he does not see too many differences between Formula 1 and where he has raced in the past, particularly as he has always competed in ‘very competitive’ championships.

“It’s great to be driving in Formula 1 and it’s great to be driving with great drivers but, to be honest, it’s not a big difference from junior racing,” Schumacher is quoted as saying by GPFans.com.

“Obviously, every single year is a very competitive year that I have been in at the moment.”

Schumacher participated in his first free practice session with Haas at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi last month before taking part in the post-season test at the same circuit, with the German feeling the running will be beneficial to him as he prepares for his rookie season in 2021.

“It’s strange the first time you get into an FP1 and everybody has been driving the whole season and you’re the newcomer, but I think that for sure will change next year and I will feel much more established in a position,” said the German.

“Any running is good running and great preparations for me for next year. The FP1 [outing] was really to get that first taste and then the young driver test was really for me to work on certain things such as long runs which, obviously, are going to be very important.”