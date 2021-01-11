FIA World Rally ChampionshipWRC2

Oliver Solberg “Can’t Wait” for Arctic Lapland Hyundai Debut

By
1 Mins read
Share
Photo Credit: Oliver Solberg Media Office

New Hyundai Motorsport signing Oliver Solberg says he’s “already very happy and comfortable” with his new surroundings ahead of his first competitive appearence for the team this weekend.

Solberg, who has signed a two-year deal with the Korean manufacturer, will get behind the wheel of a i20 R5 in a rally for the first time this weekend with his first appearance on the Arctic Lapland Rally in Finland.

“I think we all know how much rallying means in Finland,” said Solberg in the build up to the event.

“The plan was to go to Neste Rally [Finland] last year, but we all know that didn’t happen, so my first time is in Arctic Lapland Rally – this is also a big adventure.

“I heard a lot of stories about this one (rally), where we have really low temperatures and a proper, proper winter.

Solberg has been testing ahead of his debut for Hyundai. Photo Credit: Oliver Solberg Media Office

Solberg is no stranger to Rally2/R5 machinery having competed in both the FIA World Rally Championship WRC3 class as well as the FIA European Rally Championship in 2020, but this season will be his first competing for Hyundai following his past experience in both a Skoda Fabia and Volkswagen Polo.

In prepration for the event which also plays host to the opening round of the Finnish Rally Championship, Solberg recently completed a test with the team and he admitted he now can’t wait to get going.

“The Hyundai i20 R5 felt really nice in the test,” he added.

“It’s good to experience a new car for the first time – especially when the conditions on the road are so nice. The roads were full snow with big snow banks, some of the best conditions I ever had to drive with.
 
“When you have good, consistent conditions, it helps to make an interesting first impression with a new car. I’m happy with the i20, the engine feels strong and we made a good first test.

The Arctic Lapland event is a regular warm up event for several drivers who compete in the WRC, with last season’s event being won by Kalle Rovanperä as he got to grips driving a Toyota Yaris WRC for the first time.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram


Share
Related posts
FIA World Rally Championship

Ypres Replaces Rally GB on 2021 WRC Calendar

By
2 Mins read
The Ypres Rally in Belgium will replace Rally GB in the 2021 FIA World Rally Championship.
FIA World Rally ChampionshipWRC2

M-Sport Ford Sign Greensmith for 2021 WRC, Suninen and Fourmaux to Share Second Car

By
4 Mins read
Gus Greensmith will compete full time in the 2021 FIA World Rally Championship with M-Sport Ford, with Teemu Suninen and Adrien Fourmaux sharing the team’s second car throughout the season.
British Rally ChampionshipEuropean Rally ChampionshipFeaturesFIA World Rally ChampionshipJunior WRCNational RallyOpinionRallyWRC2WRC3

FEATURE: The New Rally Pyramid - Everything You Need To Know

By
5 Mins read
The FIA have recently introduced a new rallying pyramid into the sport and this handy guide will explain what each class is all about.

Leave a Reply