Porsche Motorsport GB goes virtual with new Esports Carrera Cup GB

Porsche Motorsport GB will be keeping racing fans occupied over the next few months with the launch of the Porsche Esports Carrera Cup GB, which joins the Cayman Islands Porsche Sprint Challenge GB and Porsche Carrera Cup GB as official championships of Porsche GB.

The last year has seen a boom in Esports as racers and fans try to keep busy under lockdown from the COVID-19 pandemic. The new series complements Porsche’s existing Esports championship such as the Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup which is entering its third season.

Credit: Porsche Motorport GB / iRacing

Aimed at professional sim racers, the championship will take place on virtual versions of the circuits that traditionally form part of the TOCA package, supporting the British Touring Car Championship.

2021 Porsche Esports Carrera Cup GB calendar

10 January Rounds 1/2 – Silverstone (Grand Prix)

17 January Rounds 3/4 – Oulton Park (International)

24 January Rounds 5/6 – Donington Park (Grand Prix)

31 January Rounds 7/8 – Snetterton (200)

14 February Round 9 – Le Mans

21 February Rounds 10/11 – Donington Park (National)

28 February Rounds 12/13 – Silverstone (International)

7 March Rounds 14/15 – Brands Hatch (Grand Prix)

Each race day, with the exception of Le Mans, will feature a one-hour practice session, 20-minute qualifying session and two 25-minute races. Le Mans will host only one race, which will be a longer 45-minute feature race presenting its own unique challenge to the championship.

385 racers entered the pre-qualification stages in December 2020, including some of the worlds best sim racers, aiming to make the final cut of 26 drivers plus two guest entries per round.

Real life winners take on virtual racing

Credit: Team Parker Racing

For the opening races 2014 Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion and former Porsche Junior Josh Webster will be joining the grid alongside fellow 2020 race winner Will Martin.

Competitors will be competing for a substantial £14,000 prize pot (£7,000 for first, £5,000 for second and £2,500 for third-placed championship finishers) while fans will be able to follow the action live via broadcasts on the Porsche Twitch channel.

“Porsche Esports Carrera Cup GB adds an exciting new level to the Porsche Motor-sport GB pyramid.” explained James MacNaughton, Manager, Motorsport. “Sim racing has grown hugely in popularity during the last year, that growth accelerated by lockdown periods when both virtual and real-world racers had time to compete on an even and international playing field from the comfort of their own homes.

“Porsche has been at the forefront of the Esports movement for a number of years and has always recognised Esports as its own, highly competitive branch of motor-sport. This new championship offers a fresh avenue for racers to join the Porsche Motorsport GB family,”

