Roper Racing commits to full Truck slate in 2021

Add another team that will race full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2021. On Friday, Roper Racing announced they will run every schedule for the first time in their history. Owner/driver Cory Roper will continue racing in the #04 Ford F-150. As they did in 2020, Alliance Aviation will sponsor the truck for the first race of the season at Daytona.

The team posted on social media, “BREAKING: We are thrilled to announce that we will be racing FULL TIME in the Camping World Truck Series this year!”

A family-and-friend operation initially and exclusively funded by Roper’s construction company Preferred Industrial Contractors, Roper Racing débuted at Martinsville in 2018; despite its humble origins, the team showed out in their first race when Roper qualified seventeenth and finished thirteenth. Roper ran six races in 2018 and scored top-twenty finishes in three, followed by a nine-round 2019 schedule that saw him record a ninth-place finish at his home track Texas. His 2019 season also featured fifth- and seventh-place qualifying efforts at Las Vegas and Charlotte, respectively. While Roper has been the team’s only driver, Roger Reuse utilised their owner points and number for the 2019 race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, where he finished twenty-sixth in what was officially a Jordan Anderson Racing entry.

The team ran the first twelve races in 2020 before stopping after the Daytona road course event in August. Roper’s best finish of the year was fourteenth in the season opener on the Daytona oval.

With the announcement, Roper Racing is one of three full-time Ford Truck Series teams along with David Gilliland Racing and Front Row Motorsports. ThorSport Racing had left the Blue Oval after the 2020 season.

Featured image credit: Roper Racing/RCR Graphics Center