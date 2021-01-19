Roy Nissany Remains with Williams Racing as 2021 Official Test Driver

Israeli racer Roy Nissany has been confirmed by Williams Racing to remain as their official Test Driver for the 2021 Formula 1 season, with the twenty-six-year-old again participating in three free practice sessions as part of his role.

Nissany joined Williams ahead of the 2020 season and took part in three free practice sessions, taking to the track in the opening session of the Spanish, Italian and Bahrain Grand Prix. He also participated in the post-season test at the Yas Marina Circuit alongside Jack Aitken.

His 2021 role will see him back on track for free practice outings at three events, while he will also be behind the wheel of Williams’ car for one of the three days of pre-season testing, set to take place at the Bahrain International Circuit in March.

“I am truly honoured to continue being part of Williams,” said Nissany. “Since we started, we have made huge progress across many areas – on top of the great FP1’s, we had a lot of productive work behind the scenes.

“While dedicating as much as I can to the team, I enhanced my skills and my capabilities as a driver. I am very keen to continue this form in 2021.”

Simon Roberts, the Team Principal of Williams, says it is pleasing that they can keep Nissany on board for a second consecutive season so they can build on the promising work they did together last year.

“I am pleased that Roy will continue as the team’s Official Test Driver into 2021, building on the good work we started last year,” said Roberts. “As a team, we were very happy with the contributions Roy made both through his work on-track and in the simulator at Grove, which all aided the lap time gains we were able to make with the FW43.

“We also enjoyed seeing Roy grow as a driver, and we have no doubt that he will continue to go from strength-to-strength this year.”