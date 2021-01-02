Seidl Expecting ‘Four or Five Teams’ to Fight for Third in 2021 Constructors’ Championship

Andreas Seidl says the battle for third place in the Constructors’ Championship in 2021 could be even tighter than it was in 2020, and he feels four or five teams could be in contention for that place in the standings.

Seidl’s McLaren F1 Team ended the 2020 season in third place, finishing seven points clear of the BWT Racing Point Formula One Team, with the Renault DP World F1 Team ending a further fourteen points back in fifth.

McLaren make the switch to Mercedes-Benz power in 2021 and have hired Daniel Ricciardo to replace Scuderia Ferrari-bound Carlos Sainz Jr., while Racing Point has become Aston Martin Racing. Renault has replaced Ricciardo with two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso.

However, Seidl can see other teams, possible Ferrari and Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda joining the battle for third place next season.

“I think it will be again next year a battle, probably between four or five teams,” said Seidl to Motorsport.com. “For this P3 to P7 fight, it will be similar to what we have seen this year. So simply we need to stay realistic about what is possible.

“On our side, we still have these big restrictions on an outdated infrastructure, where it will take three years until we have all the updates in place. And then it takes time also to get this infrastructure actually to a place where you see the benefits from it.

“Until then, we simply have restrictions. But nevertheless, there’s still more potential in the team already now, and that’s what we try to lift or explore for next year.”

Seidl says he was proud to be a part of the team after their efforts of 2020, with podium finishes coming for Lando Norris in Austria and for Sainz in Italy helping their charge to third in the final standings.

“I’m very proud to be part of the McLaren F1 team today and I think every single member of the team can be very proud of what we have achieved this year,” said Seidl.

“It was quite challenging with the pandemic kicking in. We lost a lot during this period, but with the great talent we have in the team, and with commitment everyone has shown, it’s something I’m very happy with obviously.

“It was very encouraging to see and shows that we are heading in the right direction and that we can also make the next steps as a team in the coming years.”