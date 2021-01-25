Timothy Peters joins Rackley WAR for 2021 Truck Series

Timothy Peters has not raced full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series since 2016, but things will change in 2021. On Monday, Rackley WAR announced Peters will pilot the #25 Chevrolet Silverado for the upcoming season.

Rackley WAR was formed in December as the result of a partnership between Willie Allen Racing and Curtis Sutton. Allen, the 2007 Truck Series Rookie of the Year, fields dirt and short track cars for drivers like new Cup Series team Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks. Sutton’s Rackley Roofing business sponsors Truck driver Clay Greenfield.

“It has always been a dream to be a NASCAR owner,” Allen stated. “We are excited about the all-star team we have assembled. I am thankful to have partnered with Curtis Sutton, as we both are driven to succeed. Our team is assembled with very humble and hungry individuals, and we are a close family who want to achieve greatness.”

Peters has been a Truck regular for over sixteen years, and raced full-time in the series from 2009 to 2016 with ten wins and a best points finish of second in 2012. Despite being a common name at the front for much of his Truck career, he was relegated to part-time journeyman status after Red Horse Racing folded during the 2017 season due to sponsorship woes. He also made his Cup début at Talladega in 2018, finishing twenty-third for RBR Enterprises.

During his sporadic Truck starts for a variety of teams, he scored another victory in 2018 at Talladega with GMS Racing. His lone NASCAR start in 2020 was a seventh at Kansas for Halmar Friesen Racing when their normal driver Stewart Friesen opted to run a dirt track race that day.

“The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has always been special, and to have the opportunity to return to full time competition is a blessing,” Peters commented. “I am very grateful to Willie Allen and Curtis Sutton for the opportunity to represent Rackley Roofing and WAR Shocks. Both gentlemen are top-notch people with a singular determination to win on and off the track.”

Chad Kendrick will serve as crew chief, reuniting him with Peters after the two had worked together at Red Horse. Kendrick spent the last four seasons with Young’s Motorsports and has won six races with Peters, RHR’s John King and Parker Kligerman, and Brad Keselowski Racing’s Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano. The Kendrick/Peters duo also participated in two Truck races in 2017 with Young’s.

GMS Racing will provide technical support to the team, while they will race with the spec engines from Ilmor. Allen is friends with GMS president Mike Beam.

“I am excited and looking forward to this opportunity as an owner to help lead the #25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado team to be competitive every single week,” said Sutton. “After being a sponsor for the last two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series seasons, I felt an obligation to my family, my co-workers and my friends to help build a competitive team.

“The pieces have been put together for our first season. Our focus was to find humble individuals that are proven winners at the highest level to join our team. There is a lot of excitement around bringing experienced crew chief Chad Kendrick and driver Timothy Peters to the team. I am confident Rackley W.A.R. has been assembled as leaders in each of our fields of expertise. Our goal is to be competitive in 2021, and the years to come with the goal towards bringing a championship to Tennessee.”