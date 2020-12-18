Newly-formed Rackley WAR to race in 2021 Truck Series

On Friday, Willie Allen Racing announced the formation of Rackley WAR, the product of an alliance between Allen and Rackley Roofing‘s Curtis Sutton, that will begin racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2021. Details like driver, team number, and manufacturer were not immediately revealed.

Allen, the 2007 Truck Series Rookie of the Year, formed WAR Shocks the following year. The Tennessee native finished fifteenth in his lone full Truck season in 2007, and has a pair of sixth-place finishes across 33 career races. He also has 29 starts in what is now the NASCAR Xfinity Series, most of which came in 2010 with a best finish of eleventh at Bristol that year. While he has not appeared in NASCAR since 2014, he has continued racing at the Pro Late Model level. He won the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway track championship in 2015.

In addition to providing services for dirt and short track teams, WAR operates a development program for Pro and Super Late Model drivers. During the 2020 racing season, new NASCAR Cup Series team owner Justin Marks raced sporadically for WAR, with his most recent start being the Snowflake 100 at Five Flags Speedway, an undercard to the prestigious Snowball Derby. Marks, a sports car veteran with 79 starts across all three NASCAR national series and an Xfinity win in 2016, finished eighteenth in the #99. While a Truck manufacturer was not specified, Marks’ car had Chevrolet SS branding.

“I am really excited about the new business opportunities and the new ideas that Curtis brings to the team,” Allen said in a team release. “From the company structure, his advertising experience, and also just new ways to look at how we do things. We have already established W.A.R. Shocks and the W.A.R Driver Development program, but to have the opportunity to merge those entities into Rackley W.A.R. is going to be big.”

Rackley Roofing, overseen by president Sutton since 2010, began sponsoring Truck Series owner/driver Clay Greenfield on a part-time basis in 2019. After running four races in the partnership’s first year, Greenfield upped to nineteen in 2020 with a best finish of fourteenth at Talladega. In late November, Greenfield revealed his 2021 schedule will feature just three events with Rackley sponsorship but is “seeking additional sponsorship and funded drivers for the remaining races.”

“I am honored to partner with Willie and his entire W.A.R. program,” Sutton commented. “Rackley Roofing is a culture of humble, hungry, innovative, customer-focused, smart, and accountable individuals. Willie and his team fit the core values of what I know makes a winning team, and I am excited about our future at Rackley W.A.R.

As Rackley W.A.R. continues to build for the 2021 season, announcements regarding the team manufacturer, team alliances, crew chief, and driver will be forthcoming.”

The team will début in the 2021 season opener at Daytona.